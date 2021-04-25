Spring and Summer

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:15 pm Sunday)

Mostly cloudy skies here in the Magic City with light winds and temps in the mid 50’s.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for areas around Great Falls that are above 5000 feet in elevation. This advisory is from 6pm tonight till 6am tomorrow. Could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with the highest amounts over Kings Hill Pass and higher elevations of the Little Belt Mountains. Roads could be slippery and anyone out camping in the region should be aware.

Winter Weather Advisories also in effect further south in WY around the Grand Tetons.

Closer to our region. In Yellowstone National Park, Northwestern Wyoming and even areas around West Yellowstone to Bozeman, while not under Winter Weather Advisories, should be on the look out for scattered snow showers tonight into Tuesday. And folks in the regions should expect some high elevation accumulation.

Around Billings, moisture should be coming our way in this afternoon and evening. Scattered rain and even snow showers possible, but we shouldn’t see any major accumulations.

Tonight:

Cloudy with scattered rain and even snow showers in the mountains.

Temperatures with be in the high 30’s and low 40’s.

Tomorrow (Monday):

Monday might be our coldest day with temps in the high 40’s and low 50’s in most spots and a 70% chance of rain showers off and on throughout the day. We might even hear a little thunder.

Tuesday – Sunday:

We should start to see a warm-up on Tuesday, with dryer conditions and temps heading into the 60’s and then 70’s by Thursday.

Friday, we might be near or above 80 degrees. The record high on April 30th is 86 degrees set back in 1939... We might not break or tie that record, but it will certainly be warmer.

Might see a little rain next weekend.

Have a good week everyone - Chris

