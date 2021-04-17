Snow, Wind and Rain Tomorrow and Monday

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 4:00 pm Saturday)

Mostly sunny and 60’s right now in Billings, with light winds coming out of the north about 15 mph.

Big changes set to take place tomorrow afternoon as a cold front with rain, snow and wind moves down from Canada.

In areas around Flathead Lake, there is a Wind Advisory from 3pm Sunday till Midnight Sunday. Could see 40 mph gusts and on the lake, waves between 2 to 4 feet.

Winter Weather Advisories in effect from 4pm Sunday till noon on Monday for large parts of Central and Western MT. Areas could see anywhere from 1 to 4 inches up to 2 to 6 inches of snow. We are looking at winds gusting up to 35 mph in some areas as well. Plan on slippery road conditions, patchy and blowing snow and poor visibility.

Back in our region, all of Southeastern MT should brace for wind, rain and snow Sunday afternoon into Monday. Travel could be difficult and roads could turn slick.

Winter Storm Watches will be in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon for portions of south-central Montana and north central Wyoming. Except snow in the foothills and higher elevations of the Bighorn’s, the Crazy’s, the Pryor’s and Beartooth’s. Could see anywhere from 4 to 8 inches all the way up to 6 to 12 inches of snow over the 24-hour period, with winds gusting between 30-35 mph. Please use caution. Roads conditions might be very bad.

Tonight:

Partly Cloudy with temps in the upper 30’s.

Tomorrow (Sunday):

Tomorrow, we start the day on the warmer side, temps in the low 50’s, but in the afternoon, that’s when everything changes.

Again, a winter storm will be moving down from Canada in the afternoon and evening hours, bringing with it rain, snow and wind.

Many areas, especially around the mountains and foothills of Southern MT and Northern WY will be under Winter Storm Watches. Could see up to a foot of snow in some spots.

Again, please use caution driving tomorrow night.

Monday – Saturday:

Monday – The Winter Storm Watches will be in effect till around noon and temps will stay in the 30’s and 40's. Look for scattered snow showers and still some strong winds. Things will start to settle down later in the day however, as this system moves out of our region.

For the week ahead, temps should start to rebound to around average, sitting most days somewhere in the 50’s and low 60's. Should be a dryer and quieter week from Tuesday on.

