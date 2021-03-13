Snow in WY But Mild in MT

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Fun Fact of the Day – from the National Weather Service. Yesterday's High temp in MT was 59 at Choteau. This morning the low was –13 at West Yellowstone. What an interesting state we live in!

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:00pm Saturday)

Sunny skies, calm winds and temps in the 50’s in and around the Magic City.

Clear on the radar for much of Montana, but to our south in Wyoming and Colorado, there is a major snowstorm that is supposed to last through Monday bringing with it several feet around Denver and several inches as far as Northern WY and possibly Southeastern MT.

Winter Weather Advisories along the MT/WY border from 11pm tonight till 12am Monday. Could see up to 4 inches in areas like Northern Campbel County and Sheridan County. Roads may be slick. Please use extra caution if you are traveling in this area.

A little further south of the MT/WY border, there are Winter Storm Warnings in effect from 11pm tonight till 12am Monday for the Bighorn Mountains. Could see 5 to 10” and even, 8 to 14” in the higher elevations. Winds gusting up to 35 mph. Roads may be slippery or even impassable. Please use caution.

Tonight:

Partly Cloudy with temps in the lower 30’s.

Again, in Northern Wyoming, these Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings are going into effect.

AND, set your clocks ahead an hour tonight! Don’t forget it’s Daylight-Saving Time!

Tomorrow (Sunday):

In the low to mid 50’s for most of eastern Montana with Partly Cloudy skies.

Snow possible with those Watches and Warnings in Northeastern WY.

At night, partly cloudy with temps in the 20’s.

Monday – Saturday:

Sort of a mild week head, except for Monday night into Tuesday.

We could see some of the remnants of that big CO snowstorm blow into the Billings area Monday night, bringing with it not only chilly temps in the 30’s on Tuesday, but with a chance of rain and or snow. If it is snow, accumulations are expected to be around an inch at most for the lower elevations, 3 inches possible in the foothills and over 6 inches possible in the mountains.

Any snow on the ground won’t stay long however, temps pick back up into the low to mid 60’s by next weekend.

