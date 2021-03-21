Snow in the Mountains on Monday

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:30pm Sunday)

Temps in the mid to upper 40’s now with partly cloudy skies in the Magic City.

New Precipitation Record of 0.63 Inches set yesterday, March 20th, in Billings. Other areas saw a good amount of rain yesterday as well. Livingston had 0.62, Sheridan, WY saw 0.41 and Laurel might have had the most with almost an inch of rain, 0.97.

In terms of snowfall, Red Lodge Mountain saw 9” of new snow in the last 24 hours and I hear the skiing has been great today.

A few watches and warnings in and around Montana at the moment.

Red Flag Fire Warnings in effect till 7pm tonight for far Northeastern Montana.

The mountains parts of Western Montana are under Winter Weather Advisories till late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Several inches of snow could fall in the Flathead, Whitefish and Swan ranges.

For our region, there is a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the South-Central Montana and North Central WY from Monday night through Tuesday. All the mountain ranges – Beartooth, Crazy, Pryor, Bighorn and Red Lodge foothills are looking at several inches of new snow above 4,500 feet. Could make travel and getting around the back-country treacherous. Please use caution.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy skies with temps in the 30’s.

Tomorrow (Monday):

Cloudy skies with temps in the 40’s and 50’s.

Snowfall will start in the mountains tomorrow afternoon. 4 to 6 inches likely in the foothills and more in the higher elevations. Again, the mountains are under a Hazardous Weather Outlook from Monday night through Tuesday.

Tuesday - Sunday:

Tuesday morning may still see some snow showers in the Mountains. Snow should be ending by the afternoon/evening, however.

Mountains may see some showers throughout this week as several smaller systems move down from Canada. Most of the low ling areas should remain relatively dry, though don’t rule out a rain shower or two. Thursday into Friday is our best shot of any precipitation in and around Billings.

Temperatures staying at or below average in the 40’s and 50’s. But, by next weekend and next Monday, a warming trend will be starting with temps moving back into the 60's.

