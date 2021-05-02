Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms off and on Throughout the Week

BILLINGS — Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:00 pm Sunday)

Lingering rain showers in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains.

Temps in the mid to upper 40’s and low 50’s.

Places like Red Lodge might see up to a foot of snow by tonight.

Hazardous Weather Outlook today into tonight for Southcentral Montana and Northcentral Wyoming in the Beartooth, Absaroka, Pryor and Bighorn mountains. Could see rain in the foothills and then snow above 7,000 feet in elevation. Potentially 6 to 12” of wet and heavy snow. Please use caution if in these areas.

Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake till 7pm tonight. Look for winds gusting up to 35 mph and rough waves. Small crafts be advised.

Tonight:

Scattered showers still possible in the planes and low-lying areas tonight.

Mountain snow still likely throughout the overnight hours.

Temps in the 30’s for most.

Might even see a little fog late tonight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow (Monday):

Dryer but still a chance of a stray snow shower in the mountains and a rain shower in the lower elevations.

Temps should be in the high 50’s to low 60’s for most of us with sunny skies.

Monday night, more moisture starts to push in from the Pacific bringing with it a chance of Thunderstorms.

Tuesday - Sunday:

Bit of a mixed bag for the week ahead.

Tuesday and Wednesday, temps will be in the low 60’s and we have a good chance at rain, plus thunderstorms throughout the Billings area.

Thursday and Friday should be dry and in the 70’s.

Saturday and Sunday however, we could see temps in the mid to upper 50’s and low 60’s with rain and thunderstorms.

Have a good week everyone. - Chris