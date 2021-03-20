Rain/Snow Leaving Tonight

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:30pm Saturday)

Rain and wintry mix as of right now with temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s and low 40’s.

Winter Storm Warning Remains in effect till 3 AM Sunday. Heavy snowfall with total accumulations between 10 to 15 inches in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. Winds could also be gusting around 30 mph. Use caution throughout the mountains, especially if you are going into the higher elevation.

Winter Weather Advisories till Sunday morning for much of Yellowstone National Park, North Western WY and the Beartooth/Red Lodge Foothills. 2 to 5 inches of snow possible in these areas. Watch for slippery roads and poor visibility. Please use caution if traveling in these areas.

And Special Weather Statements have been issued through Sunday morning for areas of Northwestern WY not covered by the Winter Weather Advisories. Again, periods of snow. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the lower elevations and 5 to 8 inches in the higher elevations. Use cation if traveling in this region.

Tonight:

A few showers still lingering early in the night. Most of the rain/snow will push off by the AM hours. Temps should be in the mid 30’s.

Tomorrow (Sunday):

Dry, but cooler than it has been. Highs in 40’s with partly cloudy skies.

Monday - Saturday:

Mountains may see some showers throughout this week as several smaller systems move down from Canada. Most of the low ling areas should remain relatively dry, though don’t rule out a rain shower or two.

Thursday into Friday is our best shot of any precipitation in and around Billings.

Temperatures staying at or below average in the 40’s and 50’s.

