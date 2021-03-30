Q2 Billings area weather: It's going to get warmer

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday)

Current temps are still in in the high 30’s in Billings, with cloudy skies and winds gusting upwards of 20 mph.

Most rain and snow showers that were in the area have pushed off or dissipated. And the strong winds that have been with us the last few days have been dying and will pretty much be done by this evening.

Red Flag Fire Warnings are in the Dakotas due to winds and dry conditions.

Back across the border with Montana and Wyoming, we have a Hazardous Weather Outlook for most of Northeastern Wyoming and Southeastern Montana due to the lingering high winds. These winds will officially die down by tonight, however.

And there are Fire Weather Watches in effect for much of Northern Montana starting Thursday, basically from the North Dakota border to the eastern facing slopes of the Rockies. Dry conditions, warm temps and winds are gusting between 30-50 mph in some spots. Relative humidity is as low as 11%. Please use caution with fire.

Tonight:

Partly Cloudy tonight and chilly. Tonight, with temperatures going down to the 20s and teens around our region.

Tomorrow (Wednesday):

Warmer than Tuesday, but still breezy around the region.

Temps in the low to Mid 50’s throughout Eastern Montana and Northern Wyoming.

Winds could pick up around Livingston and Big Timber areas, gusting to 50 + mph.

Thursday - Tuesday:

Calmer for the rest of the week and the weekend. Warmer too with sun. Temps will be in the 70s starting Thursday and won’t dip back into the ’60s until Sunday.

Easter Sunday should be partly cloudy with a high of 69 degrees.

