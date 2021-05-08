Mostly Cloudy for Mother's Day

BILLINGS — Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:30 pm Saturday)

Temps in the mid to upper 40’s with mostly cloudy skies and winds gusting near 30 mph.

Winter Weather Advisories in effect from 6pm tonight till 12pm Sunday for Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches at lower elevations and 4 to 10 inches in the mountains. Little Belt Mountains especially. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. Please use caution.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS till 6 AM on SUNDAY for Daniels and Northern Valley Counties. Could see an additional inch of snow overnight. Could make roads slippery. Use caution while traveling.

Also, there is a Lake Wind Advisory till 3AM Sunday for Fort Peck Lake. Winds are gusting up to 30 mph and there are reports of rough waves. Small crafts be advised.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30’s across the region.

Areas of Red Lodge and Livingston could see a snow/rain mix overnight. Surface temps should keep accumulation minimal however.

Tomorrow (Sunday):

Mostly Cloudy skies here in Billings with temps in the mid 50’s.

Snow possible in the elevations above 4,500 feet. Rain/snow mix possible for the foothills and low-lying areas as well.

Monday - Saturday:

Monday 50% chance of showers. Temps in the upper 50’s.

Tuesday 50% chance of Thunderstorms. Temps in the 60’s.

60’s and 70’s the rest of the week, but with some lesser chances of scattered showers and or Thunderstorms.

