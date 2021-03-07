Mild Most of the Week in Billings

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:00pm Sunday)

Mostly Sunny skies at the moment with temps in the mid to upper 50’s across the region.

Winter Weather Advisory for Western MT - Great Falls, Missoula, Helena and Butte areas from Monday night through Tuesday morning. Could see anywhere from 1-3" to 2-4" of snow in the lower elevations and 6”+ in the mountains. Travel could be affected. Used caution.

Tonight:

Mostly clear with temps in the 20’s and 30’s

Tomorrow (Monday):

Temps will still be in the mid to upper 50’s but a front moves in Monday Afternoon/evening, bringing with it slightly cooler temperatures and a little moisture.

Monday night we may see some precipitation West of Billings, but any snow that does fall will be in the higher elevations.

Again, Winter Weather Advisory for Western MT Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday– Sunday:

Tuesday and Wednesday there is still a shot for some moisture in and round the city. Though this is not supposed to be a major system at all. 20% to 30% chance of precipitation on either day.

If there is any precipitation, rain most likely in the lower elevations and plains, while the mountains may see a few inches.

On Wednesday however, Northern WY might see some snow. A system is moving up from Colorado and could bring several inches to Cody, Sheridan and Worland, as well as areas right along the MT boarder.

By next weekend though, we are all mostly back to sunny skies and temps in the low to mid 50’s.

Have a great week everyone! - Chris