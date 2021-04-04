Did you like today? Well... Tomorrow is going to be very different

BILLINGS — Full Forecast

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:00 pm Sunday)

Not a whole lot going on weather wise at the moment. Mostly Sunny today with temps in the mid 70’s and light winds.

We might even tie the record high for today which is 77 degrees set back in the year 2000. Fingers crossed.

But tomorrow is a different story.

Precipitation is coming with cooler temperatures. Rain likely in the plains and snow likely in the mountains and higher elevations. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for most of the mountains of Western MT starting late Sunday night and early Monday morning. Also, Winter Weather Advisories go into effect Monday morning for the many of our foothills. Several inches of snow likely.

Tonight:

Partly Cloudy. Temps in the low 40’s.

Tomorrow (Monday):

70% chance of rain here in Billings with temps in the high 40’s.

We could see anywhere from .50 to .75 inches of rainfall tomorrow in the low-lying areas.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect starting Monday morning and going till Tuesday afternoon and evening.

For areas around Judith Gap and Harlowton, expect up to 3 inches snow to fall.

For the Red Lodge Foothills, Beartooth Foothills and Melville Foothills look for 4 to 8 inches of snowfall Monday into Tuesday, with the heaviest snowfall happening Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Higher elevations could see 6 to 12 inches.

Roads could be very slick and there is a good chance for poor travel conditions in and around the mountains and foothills. Please use caution.

Tuesday - Sunday:

Still on the colder side Tuesday with temps in the 40’s and a 40% chance of precipitation here in town. There still may also be some lingering snow showers in the mountains and foothills of our region as well. Again, please use caution if traveling around the mountains on Tuesday.

From Wednesday on through, another change up. The sun will be out and we will see temps in the low to mid 60’s across much of the region for most of the week. There will also be a few more chances for some scattered mountain snow showers and rain, but mostly a mild spring like week ahead.

Happy Easter everyone and have a great week. - Chris

