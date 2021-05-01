Q2 Billings area weather: A wet week ahead

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:30 pm Saturday)

We are in the 70’s with light winds and mostly cloudy skies. A bit of a chance heading our way tonight, however.

Hazardous Weather Outlook from tonight through tomorrow for Southcentral Montana and Northcentral Wyoming in the Beartooth, Absaroka, Pryor and Bighorn mountains. Could see rain in the foothills and then snow above 7,000 feet in elevation. Potentially 6 to 10” of wet and heavy snow. Please use caution if in these areas.

Red Flag Fire Warnings still in effect till 8pm this evening for most of Northeastern Montana. Look at dry conditions, warm temperatures in the low to mid 70’s, humidity around 19% and winds 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Please use caution.

Tonight:

Temps in the 40’s and 50’s with a good shot at rain in the low-lying areas and snow in the mountains.

We might even hear some thunder and there is even a small chance at a little lighting.

Could see .10 to .50 of rain.

Tomorrow (Sunday):

Lingering rain showers in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains.

Temps in the mid to upper 50’s and low 60’s tomorrow.

Places like Red Lodge might see up to a foot of snow by Sunday night.

Monday – Saturday:

Bit of a mixed bag for the week ahead.

Temps will be in the low 60’s Monday – Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday we have a good chance at rain, plus thunderstorms throughout the Billings area.

Thursday and Friday should be dry and in the 70’s, but Saturday we could see a cooling off back into the 60’s with rain.

