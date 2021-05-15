A Warm Few Days Ahead

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:00 pm Saturday)

60’s and 70’s across the region with partly cloudy skies and light winds.

National Weather Service has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for Southern Montana Rivers and Streams. The next few days will be in the 80’s and there will be an increase of snowmelt across area mountains. While no flooding is expected, stream flow's and river flow's will be much higher and faster than normal. For farms and ranches, it might be a good idea to move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy, with light winds and temps in the mid 40’s.

Tomorrow (Sunday):

Warm and dry. Temps in the mid to upper 70’s with sunny skies.

Monday - Saturday:

Temps in the 80’s Monday-Wednesday, with a 30% chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm chances increase Thursday and Friday to 50%, as dose the chance of rain. Thunderstorms may be done by Saturday, but showers will likely still be in the area.

Temps will start to drop off as well, from the 80’s Wednesday, to the low 70's Thursday and then eventually sliding below average into the 50’s and 60’s Friday and Saturday.