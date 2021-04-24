A Pleasant Week Ahead

BILLINGS — Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:00 pm Saturday)

Mostly cloudy in and around the Magic City with light winds and temps in the 50’s.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Northwestern portions of Montana including Great Falls from 6pm tonight till 6am tomorrow. Snow expected above 6000 feet in elevation. Could see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of accumulations. In the low-lying areas, there is a chance for 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. Use caution on the roads overnight and into tomorrow morning if in this region.

Tonight:

Cloudy with scattered rain and even snow showers possible overnight.

No major accumulations of snow excepted, and rain totals should be around a tenth of an inch.

May see some fog overnight as well.

Temperatures with be in the 30’s.

Tomorrow (Sunday):

Mostly cloudy skies with maybe a stray shower or two in the afternoon. Folks around Big Timber may even hear a rumble of thunder.

Temps in the high 50’s to low 60’s.

Monday – Saturday:

Monday might be out coldest day with temps in the high 40’s and low 50’s in most spots and a 70% chance of rain showers off and on throughout the day. Again, we might even hear a little thunder.

We should see a warm-up start on Tuesday however, with dryer conditions and temps heading into the 60’s and then 70’s by Thursday.

Friday, we might be near 80 degrees. The record high on April 30th is 86 degrees set back in 1939... We might not break or tie that record, but it will certainly be warm.

