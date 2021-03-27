A Mixed Bag For Weather

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:20pm Saturday)

Currently in Billings, temps are in the low 50’s with partly cloudy skies. We saw some rain showers pass through briefly today and we may still see one or two small showers pass before the day is over. Winds are hovering around 20 mph.

High Wind Watches and Warnings in effect for most of Montana on Sunday into Monday.

High Wind Watch for Southeastern MT from Sunday afternoon through Monday Afternoon. West Winds gusting 55-65 mph. Higher gusts possible around the Beartooth foothills near Nye. Use caution if traveling on Highway 191 from Big Timber to Harlowton and along I-90 near Livingston. Dangerous crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles.

Red Flag Fire Warnings also in effect for much of the state on Sunday and going into Monday. Dry and warm conditions, with strong gusting winds. Relative Humidity as low as 13 to 18%. Fire could start fast and spread rapidly. Please use caution.

Tonight:

High 30’s and low 40’s for most of us with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow (Sunday):

Mid to Upper 60’s and Low 70’s across the region with partly cloudy skies.

Again, High Wind Watches and Warnings in effect for most of Montana on Sunday into Monday.

Also, most of the region will be under Red Flag Fire Warnings.

Monday - Saturday:

On Monday, wind and fire warnings will start to expire. Snow in the mountains possible on Monday and the lower elevations may see some rain, especially in the morning.

Temps both Monday and Tuesday will be on the colder side sitting in the 40’s.

But a warm up will be underway next week, with things drying out and most of the region being back into the 60’s and 70’s by next weekend.

