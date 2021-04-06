A Milder Week and Weekend Ahead

BILLINGS — Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 2:15 pm Tuesday)

Temps in the low 40’s right now here in Billings, with light wind and rain that is starting to move out of the area.

There are still a few Winter Weather Advisories and a Winter Storm Warning in effect till late tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

Winter Weather Advisories till 6pm for the Bighorn and Pryor Mountains, Red Lodge MT and Sheridan WY. Could see an additional inch of snow in certain areas. Travel could be difficult, especially along HWY 14 in the Bighorns. Please take a little extra caution if traveling in these areas.

Winter Storm Warning is in effect till midnight tonight along the WY/SD border in the Black Hills. Heavy and wet snow possible, 6 to 8 inches of additional accumulations. Please be careful driving in this area.

Tonight:

Partly Cloudy. Temps in the low to mid 30’s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday):

Temps will be pleasant. Sunny, with temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Thursday - Tuesday:

Thursday, another small cool front moves in bringing with it precipitation, a 50% chance of rain in the low-lying areas and potentially snow in the mountains again. Temps will be in the upper 50’s and low 60’s for most, which is just above average for this time of year. We could see winds gusting west of the city in the foothills up to about 40 mph.

By Friday and the weekend, the sun comes back and though there might be a stray rain shower or two over the weekend, we are looking at temps in the 50’s and 60’s. Sunday may be the coolest day however, with temps only getting only into the high 40’s.

