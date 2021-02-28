A Great Week To Get Outside!

BILLINGS — Full Forecast:

Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:00pm Sunday)

Breezy in and around Billings right now with winds gusting over 30 mph. Sunny skies with temps in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT for Big Timber area. West winds, 60 mph gusts possible. I-90 and Highway 191 has dangerous crosswinds. Use caution especially if driving a high-profile vehicle.

Tonight:

Clear and cool with temps in the 20’s for most of us.

Tomorrow (Monday):

Winds will continue throughout the morning for much of the region. Stronger gusts around Livingston. Could see 50 mph.

We also continue on our warming trend. Should be sunny skies with temps in the mid to upper 40’s and low to mid 50’s throughout the region.

Tuesday – Sunday:

The rest of the week looks dry with every day getting a little warmer.

We should be into the 50’s by Tuesday here in Billings.

By next weekend, we could be well into the upper 50’s and even lower 60’s!

Again, this will be a great week to get your car washed!

