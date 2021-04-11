A Cold Week Ahead, But It Won't Last

BILLINGS — Headlines/Current Conditions (As of 3:00 pm Sunday)

Mostly cloudy and cool at the moment, with temps in the low 40’s here in Billings. Winds are starting to die down in the city and across much of our region, but it looks like we are keeping the cooler air.

Lake Wind Advisory still in effect for Fort Peck Lake till 12am. Could see winds gusting up to 40 mph with strong waves. Small craft advisory also in effect.

Also, Lake Wind Advisory for Flathead Lake and the surrounding areas from 2pm Monday to 9pm Tuesday. Could see winds gusting up to 35 mph and rough waves. Small craft advisories also in effect for them.

Air Quality Alert also in effect till 6pm tonight for the Powder River Basin in Northeastern WY. Blowing Dust is in the air and winds could be gusting up to 50 mph. The Wyoming Air Quality Division recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time.

Tonight:

Cool and clear here in the city with temps getting down into the mid 20’s.

An inch or two of snow is possible along the Beartooth and Red Lodge foothills this evening into Monday

Tomorrow (Monday):

Much like today, breezy, low 40’s and partly cloudy. Might see a scattered shower pop up.

Tuesday - Sunday:

Temps will stay below average this week, staying in the 30’s and 40’s mostly.

Might see a scattered snow or rain shower on Wednesday. 30% chance right now.

Right now, there is a 60% chance of snow on Thursday. It might be light and wet here in Billings, maybe an inch or two. But mountains and foothills may see several inches of accumulation.

On Friday we start to warm back up and by next Sunday, we could be back into the 60’s.

