Warnings for tropical storm, dangerous surge issued for East Coast

A storm headed for the mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S. will create tropical storm conditions over the weekend with potentially life-threatening storm surge, the National Hurricane Center said Friday morning.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued all along the coast, from Cape Fear, North Carolina, up to Fenwick Island, Delaware. Most of coastal Virginia and North Carolina’s Outer Banks are also under a Storm Surge Warning.

According to the center’s 11 a.m. ET update on Friday, the storm was located about 255 miles east of Charleston, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. But the center expects the system to strengthen.

While forecasters predict the storm will make landfall Saturday, conditions will already be felt on the coast of North Carolina Friday morning and spread north into Virginia throughout the night.

The system could produce up to 5 feet of storm surge in some areas, like Neuse River and Pamlico River in North Carolina. The surge could reach up to 4 feet along the Chesapeake Bay and the Albermarle Sound, the center said.

Rainfall amounts could total 7 inches in certain parts of the warning area on Saturday, with 2 to 4 inches of rain headed for southern New England on Sunday. Officials warned the amount of rainfall could cause localized flooding in urban areas.

The center said the combination of a dangerous storm surge with the tide will cause areas that are normally dry near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shore.

Swells from the storm system will likely create life-threatening rip currents all along the East Coast this weekend, the center said.

A few tornadoes are possible for portions of the coast from Friday night through Saturday.

"There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation over portions of eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia, including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, and the lower Chesapeake Bay, where Storm Surge Warnings are in place," the National Hurricane Center wrote. "Residents in these areas should follow advice given by local officials."

The system has not been given an official name and is still being referred to by the National Hurricane Center as “Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen” even though it has reached tropical storm strength.

Officials urged residents to stay up to date on the storm's progress, and gather supplies and prepare for the arrival of hazardous weather conditions.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com