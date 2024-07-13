Arizona golf course employee dies after being attacked by swarm of bees at work

A southern Arizona golf course employee died on the job last month after being attacked by a swarm of bees, his employer said.

Rick Messina was a member of the agronomy team at El Conquistador Golf in Oro Valley. While working to maintain the grounds on June 24, he encountered a "traveling swarm of bees" on the 8th hole of the Pusch Ridge Course, one of three courses on the property.

El Conquistador said emergency services arrived quickly and transported Messina to a local hospital, but he died three days later due to complications from the bee stings.

"Rick was a dedicated and cherished member of our team, known for his exceptional work ethic, positive attitude and unwavering commitment to his duties," El Conquistador Golf Management said in a statement. "His sudden passing is a profound loss to our work family and our community. He will be deeply missed by all."

The golf course said it has since "deployed support resources" to help Messina's family and its staff after the "tragic workplace accident."

In an email sent to employees and obtained by Scripps News, El Conquistador general manager Darryl Janisse shared updated safety protocols that have been implemented since Messina's passing, including new signage being put in place to warn of potential "wildlife and venomous creatures."

The message also notified staff that all 45 holes had been inspected for bee activity. Professional beekeepers called to investigate the scene of the incident said the area is clear of bees, El Conquistador said.

The course has also changed staff response and training involving bees, including that a bee removal specialist will be called if there's a report of bees, and the addition of an annual bee safety training.

Local experts told El Conquistador that people who are outdoors should be "aware and vigilant" of the current peak season for bees.

According to Mississippi State University, bee swarms likely move on soon after they arrive, particularly if you ignore them. The university said they are typically not dangerous and are focused on "simply surviving," but if you do find one, leave it alone.

If you are attacked, experts say to run as fast as you can and don't try to play dead, as bees navigate the world through smell. Another expert told ABC News that you also shouldn't swat at the bees, as that will make them feel threatened.