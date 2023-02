Dream Big with a new home while helping in a Big way for St. Jude: Finding Cures. Saving Children.

Every ticket purchased could unlock the door to your brand new home valued at over $500,000.

There are a limited number of tickets, so don't miss out.

There is also an Early Bird prize - a $10,000 VISA gift card. Those tickets must be purchased by March 3rd to be eligible.

Purchase tickets - KTVQ.com/dreamhome

Call - 1.800.592.1621