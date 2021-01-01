Tawnya Rush

“Traveling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller” By Ibn Battuta

From Thermopolis to Metropolis.

I’m a farm girl from Wyoming who packed my bags and headed to college in California with my eyes set on working for Disney. But, instead TV came knocking in Hollywood, where I was producing national shows on networks such as MTV, Hallmark and Lifetime.

Next stop was in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where I created/anchored/produced a news morning show “Rush Hour.” I also touched down in Casper as morning and noon anchor/producer.

Traveling farther south to KUSA in Denver, I was producer/guest host/reporter for the lifestyle show “Colorado and Company” launching “Meals in a Rush” featured nationally, including on the “The Doctors.”

Because I love the adventures of storytelling, while at KUSA, I reported globally on location combining journalism and my passion of spreading the word about the hunger crisis in Haiti and Uganda, East Africa. I won my first Emmy Award for the series “Inside Africa.” Because of my passion for feeding and those dealing with extreme hunger, I started the “Meals in a Rush Foundation.”

Other adventures in Africa included a trek to see mountain gorillas and other wildlife, including lions, hippos, giraffes, crocodiles and even catching a rare glimpse of a spotted leopard.

Next stop, KMGH in Denver. I was called aboard to create, launch, Executive Produce and guest host the lifestyle show “Mile High Living.”

Making a U-Turn, I have returned closer to my roots as Executive Producer at KTVQ with a brand-new journey of storytelling in front of me now calling the Magic City my Home Sweet Home.