Book your next adventure with a fun mix of virtual escape rooms, soft ax throwing, archery target games and more.

Wild Rose Paintball is for all ages with a March deal not to miss.

Book a party package and receive a FREE extra half-hour from one of these three games: soft ax throwing, archery targets or swords.

Depending on your party size – savings start at around $75.

Call – 406.200.8955

View all that's offered – WildRosePaintball.com

Follow on social media - Facebook.com/wildrosepaintball