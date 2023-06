Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana is taking an active approach to help break the stigmas around mental illness while focusing on - mental wellness. Visiting schools is a priority to inform youth about The Big Blue Sky Initiative along with making sure rural communities stay informed.

Don’t ignore the signs. Make time to talk. And, with everyone’s help – there is hope.

Mental Wellness Information:

BigBlueSkyInitiativeMT.com

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline:

Dial 988 to speak with someone