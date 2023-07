Big Sky Blend's Creative Corner spotlights a Billings Girl Scout who shares with us how to make a summer fun project - “Bubble Flower Painting.”

Check out the details about a STEM van driving into your neighborhood now through September. You can find the map on the web link below.

The STEM van offers free and educational on-site activities.

Registration for Girl Scout fall programs is now underway.

Website - GSMW.org

Call - 406.252.0488