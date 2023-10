Fun socks, bright socks, but especially white socks are needed in all sizes for children and adults during SOCKtoberfest.

New and clean socks are one of the most requested but least donated articles of clothing for individuals in homeless shelters.

SOCKtoberfest is now until October, 31.

Location drop-off:

United Way

2173 Overland Avenue

(weekdays from 9am – 3pm)

Questions – 406.272.8511

Website – UnitedWayYellowstone.org

(click on the events tab)