Put your paws together for Pooch’z B&B

Pooch'z B&B is the final home for senior canines to live out their best life with love, tender care, safety, good food and all the comforts of home.

Help support super senior canines by attending the Doggone Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 28 @ Oscar’s Park Entertainment Center.

Pooch’z B&B is always looking for volunteers, offers a PLAN for your pet directive and the recent recipient of a $1,000 check from First Federal Bank & Trust’s “Community Commitment” program.

Each week a $1,000 check, by a random draw, is awarded to a non-profit.

Pooch’z B&B event deTAILS - PoochzBNB.org

Call - 406.534.2400

Nominate a non-profit visit - eFirstFederal.bank/community-commitment