Watch Now
The Big Sky Blend

Actions

Put your paws together for Pooch’z B&B

Posted at 11:20 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 13:20:22-04

Pooch'z B&B is the final home for senior canines to live out their best life with love, tender care, safety, good food and all the comforts of home.

Help support super senior canines by attending the Doggone Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 28 @ Oscar’s Park Entertainment Center.

Pooch’z B&B is always looking for volunteers, offers a PLAN for your pet directive and the recent recipient of a $1,000 check from First Federal Bank & Trust’s “Community Commitment” program.

Each week a $1,000 check, by a random draw, is awarded to a non-profit.

Pooch’z B&B event deTAILS - PoochzBNB.org
Call - 406.534.2400

Nominate a non-profit visit - eFirstFederal.bank/community-commitment

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader