Put your cornhole skills to the test

Posted at 12:26 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 14:26:58-04

First Federal Bank & Trust's “Community Commitment” program continues to recognize those helping to make a difference in and around Billings.

Each week a $1,000 check, by a random draw, is awarded to a non-profit.

One of May’s recipients is the Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Montana. Learn more about how you can help in their efforts to assist families with children needing medical attention.

Also, save the date for the RMHC cornhole fundraising event in June.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Montana
RMHCBillings.org (cornhole event information)
Call – 406.256.8006

First Federal Bank & Trust
"Community Commitment" program information:
eFirstFederal.bank/community-commitment

