Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is offering a new program called “pets are loving support.”

This initiative is to offer support for those 65 years of age and older - with restricted incomes - a chance to keep pets in their home offering basic vet care, supplies and grooming.

PALS program information:

yvas.org/community-resources/pals-program

Call – 406.294.7387