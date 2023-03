Meet kitty cat Tabitha in the video.

She made it through an awful situation after being caught in a hunter's snare.

Thankfully, she was found, rescued and immediately taken into surgery - losing a back leg and part of her tail.

And, there's more to her story.

The good news is that Tabitha is healed up and ready to find a quiet, safe and loving home.

Pet adoptions online – HelpForHomelessPets.org

Call – 406.896.1700

Open Daily from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.