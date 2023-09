Make it a date to see a performance that features a dynamic piano duo.

Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe bring incredible technique and theatrical entertainment to the stage.

This kicks off the 2023 Billings Symphony “Classic Series.”

Pianos Fantastiques is at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday, Sept. 16 @ 7:30 PM.

Tickets – BillingsSymphony.org

Call – 406.256.6052