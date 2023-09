Dress to impress and make it a date – Saturday, September 30th - to attend the West End Walmart located off King Avenue for a massive career job fair starting at 10 am.

Manager positions are up for grabs along with the possibility of being hired on the spot.

Walmart offers flexible schedules along with a wide variety of company benefits.

Location -

West End Walmart

2525 King Avenue Billings

(inside the store @ old nail salon area)

Time – 10 am

Visit – Careers.Walmart.com