Unique sounds will be filling the air at the Billings Public Library with a performance and educational demonstration on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa.

Sean Gaskell will feature traditional songs that are the heart and soul of the kora’s musical repertoire.

Mark your calendar for Tuesday, July 11th, 3pm under the Oculus.

For all the details & other summer happenings visit:

BillingsLibrary.org