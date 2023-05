Congratulations to mom Beth and daughter Haley Sannes. Talk about twins – check out the video.

They are the winners of a $150 AR Workshop gift card. AR Workshop is your destination for all things DIY.

Turn on your creativity for the upcoming Mother’s Day event.

It's time to reserve a spot for your child during the kids’ art camps, a graduation party and even a crafty bridal celebration.

Register online – ARWorkshop.com/billings

Call - 406.630.2033

Location – West Park Promenade 1603 Grand Avenue