The Big Sky Blend

Mental illness education and support

Posted at 8:16 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 10:16:28-04

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Billings focuses on helping to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI offers education, support and public awareness.

The NAMI team is the recent recipient of a $1,000 check from First Federal Bank & Trust’s “Community Commitment” program.

Each week a $1,000 check, by a random draw, is awarded to a non-profit.

To become a member/volunteer visit:
NamiBillings.org/join
Call – 406.256.2001

First Federal Bank & Trust
Nominate a non-profit visit:
eFirstFederal.bank/community-commitment

