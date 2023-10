Personal Injury Attorney, Craig Hensel, shares some insight about the importance of calling and hiring a PIA after a car crash.

Craig will help with insurance claims, make sure adequate medical treatment is in place and that you receive lost wages if you're missing work because of the accident.

Craig offers FREE case consultations and no fee unless Hensel Law wins your case - guaranteed.

Don’t wait until it’s too late.

Call - 406.325.7000

Visit online – InjuredInMontana.com