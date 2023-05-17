Watch Now
Jazz it up with Sinatra at the Sands

Posted at 2:37 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 16:47:51-04

Billings Symphony is wrapping up this season’s Sukin Series with a fan favorite, Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective: Sinatra at the Sands with featured soloist Daren Small. Daren will be adding his own unique singing style to each Sinatra song.

Sit back, relax and sing-along to Sinatra’s greatest hits from his most influential albums in American music history with hits such as Fly Me to the Moon.

Event Date is Saturday, May 20th @ 7 p.m.
Location – Babcock Theater (doors open at 6 p.m. & cash bar is available)
Purchase Tickets online – BillingsSymphony.org
Call – 406.252.3610

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

