It's snowing on Big Sky Blend

Posted at 12:54 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 14:54:09-04

Christmas in July is taking over AR Workshop with fun themed designs for the entire family.

Take a break from the hustle & bustle – select a workshop, relax and design something spectacular.

Special Perk: Register online at ARWorkshop.com/billings & receive $15 off on one of the Christmas in July crafting sessions by using promo code: BSBAR

Christmas in July classes start on July 21 and end on July 23. Have fun!

Class Registration Online –ARWorkshop.com/billings
Location – Billings West Park Promenade (1603 Grand Ave. Unit 250)
For more details call – 406.630.2033

