It’s a party 70 years in the making

Billings Studio Theatre is preparing to hit the stage with a show featuring some of the community’s favorite performers and most memorable performances.

The 70th Season Celebration is directed by Susan Kennedy Sommerfeld and Musical Direction by Donna Ayers.

The evening also includes dinner, your chance to win yellow gold and diamond earrings (value of $1,700!), a stay at The Eagle’s Nest in West Yellowstone and a quick draw that will be painted at the event by Billings Artist Lance Johnson.

To purchase tickets call 406.248.1141

Online – BillingsStudioTheatre.com