Helping children one meal at a time

Cole’s Pantry continues to feed the needs of children by collecting food and distributing around area schools with a private drop-off in front of school lockers.
Cole’s Pantry also comes with a message behind the mission that you’ll learn about in the video.
The Cole’s Pantry team is the recent recipient of a $1,000 check from First Federal Bank & Trust’s “Community Commitment” program.
Each week a $1,000 check, by a random draw, is awarded to a non-profit.
Donate, support and learn more visit:
ColesPantryInc.com
Call – 406.698.8986
First Federal Bank & Trust
Nominate a non-profit visit:
eFirstFederal.bank/community-commitment