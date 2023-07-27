Watch Now
Helping children one meal at a time

Posted at 10:59 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 12:59:35-04

Cole’s Pantry continues to feed the needs of children by collecting food and distributing around area schools with a private drop-off in front of school lockers.

Cole’s Pantry also comes with a message behind the mission that you’ll learn about in the video.

The Cole’s Pantry team is the recent recipient of a $1,000 check from First Federal Bank & Trust’s “Community Commitment” program.

Each week a $1,000 check, by a random draw, is awarded to a non-profit.

Donate, support and learn more visit:
ColesPantryInc.com
Call – 406.698.8986

First Federal Bank & Trust
Nominate a non-profit visit:
eFirstFederal.bank/community-commitment

