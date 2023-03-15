Green is the theme to help others

First Federal Bank & Trust introduces the 2023 “Community Commitment” program.

Each week a different non-profit will be selected and awarded a $1,000 check for helping to make a difference in and around the Magic City.

In the above video, meet two women who have a passion to educate others about suicide prevention and share how you can show support during the “Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide.”

Event date is September 17th

Register for the walk online:

AFSP.org/YellowstoneValley

First Federal Bank & Trust

"Community Commitment" Program Information:

eFirstFederal.bank/community-commitment