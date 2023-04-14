Grab your cowboy hat it's "Party for Parks: Boots & BBQ"

First Federal Bank & Trust 2023 “Community Commitment” program continues to recognize those helping to make a difference in and around Billings.

Each week a $1,000 check, by a random draw, is awarded to a non-profit.

In the above video we visit with Jami Clark about the Partners for Parks Foundation and an upcoming event “Party for Parks: Boots & BBQ.”

Partners for Parks Foundation:

PFPBillings.org (event information)

Call – 406.696.2215

First Federal Bank & Trust

"Community Commitment" program information:

eFirstFederal.bank/community-commitment