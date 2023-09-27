Watch Now
Enhancing the Power of People

Posted at 9:07 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 11:07:47-04

STEP (support and techniques for empowering people) offers a variety of community programs including; sober living homes, services for families and children along with a life enrichment center.

The STEP team is the recent recipient of a $1,000 check from First Federal Bank & Trust’s “Community Commitment” program.

Each week a $1,000 check, by a random draw, is awarded to a non-profit.

Donations/Programs visit: STEP-inc.org
Call - 406.248.2055

To nominate a non-profit visit:
eFirstFederal.bank/community-commitment

