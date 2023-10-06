A live mixtape of memorable movies with guest violinist William Hagen along with the Billings Symphony will take center stage at the Alberta Bair Theater.

A few musical delights include Casablanca: Suite, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Eternal Vow.

In addition, William Hagen performs the lush violin concerto by Erich Wolfgang Korngold.

Cinematic Soundscapes is Saturday, Oct. 14 @ 7:30 PM along with concert cues at 6:40 PM.

Tickets – BillingsSymphony.org

Call – 406.256.6052