The Big Sky Blend

Celebrating to the Brims

Enjoy a night out to the Brims
Posted at 9:32 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 11:32:26-04

Family Service’s “The Benefit” is back - bigger and better than ever.

This fundraising party helps those in our community who need it most with food assistance, rent, utilities, clothing and education for better employment.

At “The Benefit” you’ll also have a chance to win some fantastic prizes during an auction including a Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert, a trip to Santorini (Greece) or Augusta (South Carolina).

Save the Date – October 7
Location – Northern Hotel
Doors Open – 5:30 pm
Sponsorships/Tickets – BillingsFamilyService.org
Call – 406.384.0062

