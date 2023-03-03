Billings Symphony sets sail to the South Pacific

"South Pacific" In Concert stars Billings native Tina Scariano as Nellie Forbush.

This musical premiered in 1949 on Broadway and was an immediate hit, running for over 19-hundred performances.

"South Pacific" is set on an island paradise with two parallel love stories navigating the dangers of prejudice and war.

Take in the music and love story of this American classic.

Location - Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Road

Date/Time - Friday, March 10th at 7:30 p.m.