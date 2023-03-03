Watch Now
The Big Sky Blend

Billings Symphony sets sail to the South Pacific

Posted at 10:13 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 12:13:08-05

"South Pacific" In Concert stars Billings native Tina Scariano as Nellie Forbush.

This musical premiered in 1949 on Broadway and was an immediate hit, running for over 19-hundred performances.

"South Pacific" is set on an island paradise with two parallel love stories navigating the dangers of prejudice and war.

Take in the music and love story of this American classic.

Purchase Tickets Online - BillingsSymphony.org
Location - Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Road
Date/Time - Friday, March 10th at 7:30 p.m.

