Beverage Bingo Discount Card

Chill out this summer at a variety of your favorite watering holes from now until September 14, 2023.

With the discount card purchase you’ll have access to the best bars, breweries, wineries and even coffee houses around the Magic City.

You will also be entered to win great prizes.

This fundraiser supports United Way of Yellowstone County, an organization that helps community members with school readiness/success, crisis stabilization and senior independence.

Beverage Bingo tickets – UnitedWayYellowstone.org

Call – 406.272.8501