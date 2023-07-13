Watch Now
Beverage Bingo Discount Card
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 11:59:18-04

Chill out this summer at a variety of your favorite watering holes from now until September 14, 2023.

With the discount card purchase you’ll have access to the best bars, breweries, wineries and even coffee houses around the Magic City.

You will also be entered to win great prizes.

This fundraiser supports United Way of Yellowstone County, an organization that helps community members with school readiness/success, crisis stabilization and senior independence.

Beverage Bingo tickets – UnitedWayYellowstone.org
Call – 406.272.8501

