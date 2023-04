The Billings Symphony is getting in tune for a performance featuring “The Glory and the Grandeur” and “The Planets.”

Also on stage during this performance, the Billings Symphony Youth Orchestra.

The evening will also include honoring music teachers in the Billings area.

Performance – Saturday, April 22nd @ 7:30 p.m.

Tickets – BillingsSymphony.org

Location – Alberta Bair Theater