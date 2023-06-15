A tail about dock diving dogs

First Federal Bank & Trust's “Community Commitment” program continues to recognize those helping to make a difference in and around Billings.
Each week a $1,000 check, by a random draw, is awarded to a non-profit.
One of the recent recipients - Montana K9 Aquatics. If watching dock diving dogs is new to you – you’re invited to a free competition in Billings at MetraPark June 22-25.
Montana K9 Aquatics
Facebook.com/MTK9Aquatics
Call – 406.208.1208
First Federal Bank & Trust
To learn more and to nominate a non-profit visit:
eFirstFederal.bank/community-commitment