A tail about dock diving dogs

First Federal Bank & Trust's “Community Commitment” program continues to recognize those helping to make a difference in and around Billings.

Each week a $1,000 check, by a random draw, is awarded to a non-profit.

One of the recent recipients - Montana K9 Aquatics. If watching dock diving dogs is new to you – you’re invited to a free competition in Billings at MetraPark June 22-25.

Montana K9 Aquatics

Facebook.com/MTK9Aquatics

Call – 406.208.1208

First Federal Bank & Trust

To learn more and to nominate a non-profit visit:

eFirstFederal.bank/community-commitment