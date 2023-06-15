Watch Now
The Big Sky Blend

A tail about dock diving dogs

Posted at 2:39 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 17:37:50-04

First Federal Bank & Trust's “Community Commitment” program continues to recognize those helping to make a difference in and around Billings.

Each week a $1,000 check, by a random draw, is awarded to a non-profit.

One of the recent recipients - Montana K9 Aquatics. If watching dock diving dogs is new to you – you’re invited to a free competition in Billings at MetraPark June 22-25.

Montana K9 Aquatics
Facebook.com/MTK9Aquatics
Call – 406.208.1208

First Federal Bank & Trust
To learn more and to nominate a non-profit visit:
eFirstFederal.bank/community-commitment

