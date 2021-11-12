State C volleyball quarterfinals: Manhattan Christian and Plentywood to duke it out in semifinal

BOZEMAN — Four teams punched their ticket at Worthing Arena to the State C quarterfinal round. Two teams would punch their ticket on Thursday night to the semifinal.

1E Plentywood 3, White Sulphur Springs 0

Plentywood would get their second sweep of the day by defeating the Hornets in three sets (25-16, 25-22, 25-19).

Wildcats' Liv Wangerin had a game-high 14 kills and Ashtynn Curtiss amassed 22 assists. Hornets Cabry Taylor had a game-high 15 kills.

Plentywood will face the winner of Manhattan Christian and Froid-Medicine Lake at 6 p.m. on Friday.

1W Manhattan Christian 3, Froid-Medicine Lake 0

After an upset win over Bridger in the first round, the Redhawks had the tough task of taking down Manhattan Christian who hasn't lost a game since early in the regular season.

The Eagles would cruise to victory in just 43 minutes with a sweep (25-16, 25-7, 25-13).

Manhattan Christian's Kiersten Van Kirk had a team-high 13 kills.

The Eagles will face Plentywood for a rematch of third place in 2020, where Manhattan Christian would end up winning.