White Sulphur Springs football rallies for Dave Ringer

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Those who are familiar with White Sulphur Springs high school athletics are also more than likely familiar with Dave Ringer.

Ringer, a White Sulphur Springs High School graduate in the Class of 1968, returned to his home and has been giving time back to the community in an array of ways. From taking photos for Hornet athletes to coaching the White Sulphur Springs golf team and much more, Ringer's impact is felt all over the community.

"[Dave] has done so much for the kids in this school since he moved back here. He's an alumni, you know, and he bleeds orange and black. He's our photographer. I can't tell you the 1000s and 1000s of prints he does for these kids, catching special moments for the families," said White Sulphur Springs football coach Travis Novark. "It's all donated by him and, you know, Dave is just -- he's probably the Hornet biggest fan you'll find."

In early August, Ringer was hospitalized for health complications and has eclipsed 40 days in the Billings Clinic intensive care unit. While Ringer is fighting to get better, the White Sulphur Springs football team is doing what they do best in his honor: winning.

"Shout out to Dave ringer. He's our photographer, he had heart surgery. We're playing this season for him," said senior Alex Novark.

With the Hornets finishing the 2020 season as the runner-up in the 6-Man football ranks and a perfect record to their credit in 2021, they're hoping to give Ringer every chance to make his way to the sidelines in any capacity this fall.

"It would mean the world to these boys and to Dave also. You know that's why we're hoping to make our season run into November. Give him some extra time to heal up and make sure he can make it to one of our games," said Travis.

"He's a huge hornet fan and I'd love to see him on the sideline this year," said senior Shaw Davis.

On Sept. 11 as the Hornets hosted the Harlowton-Ryegate Engineers football team, a member of the White Sulphur Springs community informed MTN Sports that an account has been created at Vocal Credit Union in White Sulphur Springs to help alleviate the cost of treatment and travel. For information on how to donate, please contact sports@ktvh.com.